Nicholas Jr. scores 16 points as Sam Houston defeats Schreiner 105-54

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Damon Nicholas Jr. scored 16 points as Sam Houston beat Schreiner 105-54 on Saturday.

Nicholas shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Bearkats (3-2). CJ Beaumont added 14 points while going 3 for 5 from 3-point range, with five rebounds. Po’Boigh King had 13 points, and was one of eight different Sam Houston players to score at least eight points. There were 11 different Sam Houston players who scored.

Jaedon Ross and Dylan Ross led the Mountaineers (1-4) in scoring, with both scoring eight points and two steals. Ross added two steals. Justin Gooden had seven points.

Sam Houston took the lead 20 seconds into the game and did not trail again.

Jacobe Coleman led with eight points in the first half to help put them up 47-23 at the break. Sam Houston extended its lead to 87-40 during the second half, fueled by a 13-0 scoring run. King scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

