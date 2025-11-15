Live Radio
Nice leads Radford against Virginia after 23-point outing

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 4:44 AM

Radford Highlanders (2-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-1)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on Virginia after Angelina Nice scored 23 points in Radford’s 59-50 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

Virginia went 17-15 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 2.8 bench points last season.

Radford finished 14-17 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Highlanders averaged 6.5 steals, 2.3 blocks and 16.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

