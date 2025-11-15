Nice leads Radford against Virginia after 23-point outing

Radford Highlanders (2-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-1) Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on Virginia after…

Radford Highlanders (2-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-1)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on Virginia after Angelina Nice scored 23 points in Radford’s 59-50 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

Virginia went 17-15 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 2.8 bench points last season.

Radford finished 14-17 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Highlanders averaged 6.5 steals, 2.3 blocks and 16.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.