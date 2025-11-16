Nicastro leads Western Illinois against Chicago State after 23-point showing

Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-0) Macomb, Illinois; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts…

Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-0)

Macomb, Illinois; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts Chicago State after Mia Nicastro scored 23 points in Western Illinois’ 68-50 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Western Illinois finished 10-5 at home a season ago while going 17-17 overall. The Leathernecks averaged 71.6 points per game last season, 13.4 from the free-throw line and 18.9 from 3-point range.

Chicago State finished 2-15 on the road and 7-26 overall a season ago. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 76.5 points per game and shot 43.9% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.