Niagara visits Virginia Tech following Wenzel’s 23-point outing

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (4-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Niagara after Carleigh Wenzel scored 23 points in Virginia Tech’s 82-59 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Virginia Tech finished 19-13 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Hokies averaged 74.8 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Niagara went 1-14 on the road and 3-25 overall a season ago. The Purple Eagles averaged 12.2 steals, 2.2 blocks and 22.5 turnovers per game last season.

