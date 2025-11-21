Niagara takes on Radford, aims to stop 4-game skid

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-4) at Radford Highlanders (3-3)
Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Niagara enters the matchup with Radford after losing four games in a row.
The Highlanders are 3-0 in home games. Radford allows 61.0 points and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.
Niagara went 2-18 in MAAC play and 1-14 on the road last season. The Purple Eagles averaged 9.5 assists per game on 20.7 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
