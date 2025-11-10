Niagara Purple Eagles set to play the Stonehill Skyhawks Tuesday

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) at Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1) South Easton, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts Niagara.…

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) at Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts Niagara.

Stonehill went 17-16 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Skyhawks averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and bench points last season.

Niagara went 3-25 overall with a 1-14 record on the road a season ago. The Purple Eagles shot 34.9% from the field and 27.5% from 3-point range last season.

