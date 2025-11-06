Niagara Purple Eagles host the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in cross-conference matchup

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Niagara Purple Eagles Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Niagara and Saint Bonaventure…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Niagara Purple Eagles

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara and Saint Bonaventure face off in non-conference action.

Niagara went 3-25 overall last season while going 2-11 at home. The Purple Eagles allowed opponents to score 77.8 points per game and shoot 48.8% from the field last season.

Saint Bonaventure finished 2-15 in A-10 action and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Bonnies averaged 53.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.