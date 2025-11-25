Niagara hosts Fordham following Black’s 20-point outing

Fordham Rams (4-3) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-5) Lewiston, New York; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits Niagara…

Fordham Rams (4-3) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-5)

Lewiston, New York; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits Niagara after Alexis Black scored 20 points in Fordham’s 65-62 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Purple Eagles are 0-1 in home games. Niagara has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rams are 0-2 on the road. Fordham has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Niagara’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Fordham allows. Fordham’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points lower than Niagara has given up to its opponents (46.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chasity Wilson is shooting 40.0% and averaging 11.6 points for the Purple Eagles. Talia Dial is averaging 10.4 points.

Black is averaging 22.7 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Rams. Ugne Sirtautaite is averaging 8.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.