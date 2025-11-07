Niagara and Saint Bonaventure meet in cross-conference game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Niagara Purple Eagles Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Niagara and Saint Bonaventure…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Niagara Purple Eagles

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara and Saint Bonaventure square off in non-conference action.

Niagara went 3-25 overall last season while going 2-11 at home. The Purple Eagles gave up 77.8 points per game while committing 20.8 fouls last season.

Saint Bonaventure went 2-13 on the road and 6-24 overall last season. The Bonnies averaged 6.0 steals, 1.8 blocks and 15.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

