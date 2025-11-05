Newhof scores 20, James Madison defeats Washington & Lee 70-56

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Gabe Newhof had 20 points in James Madison’s 70-56 victory against Washington & Lee on Wednesday.…

Newhof added eight rebounds for the Dukes (1-1). Justin McBride added 12 points while going 3 of 9 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds. Paul Jones III shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

The Generals were led by Connor Amorosi, who recorded 14 points. Colin Ryan added 12 points.

