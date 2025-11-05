Live Radio
Newhof scores 20, James Madison defeats Washington & Lee 70-56

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 11:25 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Gabe Newhof had 20 points in James Madison’s 70-56 victory against Washington & Lee on Wednesday.

Newhof added eight rebounds for the Dukes (1-1). Justin McBride added 12 points while going 3 of 9 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds. Paul Jones III shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

The Generals were led by Connor Amorosi, who recorded 14 points. Colin Ryan added 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

