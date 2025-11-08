Newhof leads James Madison against Coppin State after 20-point outing

Coppin State Eagles (0-2) at James Madison Dukes (1-1) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: James Madison faces…

Coppin State Eagles (0-2) at James Madison Dukes (1-1)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison faces Coppin State after Gabe Newhof scored 20 points in James Madison’s 70-56 win against the Washington & Lee Generals.

James Madison finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 13-2 at home. The Dukes shot 43.9% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

Coppin State went 4-11 in MEAC games and 1-17 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 62.2 points per game while shooting 39.7% from the field and 29.4% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.