Newcomers Reneau and Udeh help Miami top Jacksonville 86-69 for new coach Lucas

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Malik Reneau scored 20 points, Ernest Udeh Jr., had a double-double and Miami won its season-opener for new coach Jai Lucas 86-69 on Monday night.

The Hurricanes had a 12-2 surge early in the second half to get the lead into double figures then slowly pulled away from the Dolphins.

Reneau, a transfer from Indiana, was 10 of 12 from the foul line, where the Hurricanes went 29 of 37 to 7 of 14 for Jacksonville. Udeh, who came from TCU, had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Freshman Shelton H:enderson added 15 points, Tru Washington (New Mexico) 12 and Tre Donaldson (Michigan) 10. Miami shot 55% but only went 3 of 14 on 3-pointers.

Jaylen Jones scored 14 points to lead the Dolphins. Chris Arias added 12 and Hayden Wood 10. Jacksonville shot 47% with eight 3s but committed 27 fouls.

Henderson had 10 points and the Hurricanes shot 54%, despite going 1 of 8 behind the arc, to lead 41-35 at halftime. Miami was 13 of 17 from the foul line.

Jacksonville scored the first bucket of the second half, but Donaldson’s three-point play highlighted the surge that pushed the lead to 53-39.

