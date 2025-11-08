New Orleans wins 115-73 over Southern University at New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Coleton Benson had 18 points in New Orleans’ 115-73 victory against Southern University at New Orleans…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Coleton Benson had 18 points in New Orleans’ 115-73 victory against Southern University at New Orleans on Saturday.

Benson finished 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line for the Privateers (2-0). TJ Cope added 17 points while going 7 of 9 from the field while he also had five rebounds. Churchill Abass had 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Knights were led in scoring by Donte Briggs, who finished with 15 points. Erroll Smith added 14 points and Isaiah Lewis had 11 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.