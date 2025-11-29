New Orleans visits South Florida, aims to end road slide

New Orleans Privateers (0-6, 0-1 Southland) at South Florida Bulls (4-3) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New…

New Orleans Privateers (0-6, 0-1 Southland) at South Florida Bulls (4-3)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will attempt to stop its three-game road skid when the Privateers face South Florida.

The Bulls are 3-0 in home games. South Florida is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Privateers are 0-3 on the road. New Orleans is 0-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

South Florida is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points lower than the 48.5% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game South Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edyn Battle is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Bulls. Katie Davidson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Shanihya Brown is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Privateers. Mikayla Johnson is averaging 9.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

