New Orleans visits Hubbard and Mississippi State

New Orleans Privateers (3-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-3) Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -19.5;…

New Orleans Privateers (3-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-3)

Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -19.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts New Orleans after Josh Hubbard scored 29 points in Mississippi State’s 80-78 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in home games. Mississippi State averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Privateers have gone 2-3 away from home. New Orleans averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Mississippi State scores 79.2 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 79.7 New Orleans allows. New Orleans has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is shooting 44.7% and averaging 23.8 points for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 13.5 points.

Coleton Benson is averaging 17.5 points for the Privateers. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 14.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.