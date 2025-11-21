New Orleans visits Fresno State following Gory’s 20-point outing

New Orleans Privateers (3-2) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-2) Fresno, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5;…

New Orleans Privateers (3-2) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-2)

Fresno, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts New Orleans after DeShawn Gory scored 20 points in Fresno State’s 80-78 win over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 on their home court. Fresno State averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Privateers are 2-2 in road games. New Orleans averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Fresno State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Fresno State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder is shooting 44.6% and averaging 16.7 points for the Bulldogs. Cameron Faas is averaging 5.8 points.

Coleton Benson is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Privateers. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 12.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

