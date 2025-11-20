New Orleans visits Fresno State following Gory’s 20-point game

New Orleans Privateers (3-2) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-2) Fresno, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays…

New Orleans Privateers (3-2) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-2)

Fresno, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays New Orleans after DeShawn Gory scored 20 points in Fresno State’s 80-78 victory against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in home games. Fresno State ranks seventh in the MWC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by DJ Stickman averaging 4.2.

The Privateers have gone 2-2 away from home. New Orleans averages 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Fresno State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Fresno State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Zaon Collins is shooting 60.0% and averaging 15.5 points.

Coleton Benson is shooting 43.5% and averaging 20.0 points for the Privateers. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 12.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

