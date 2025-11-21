New Orleans takes on Jacksonville State, looks to halt 4-game slide

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) at New Orleans Privateers (0-4) New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) at New Orleans Privateers (0-4)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks to stop its four-game skid when the Privateers take on Jacksonville State.

New Orleans went 5-24 overall with a 2-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Privateers averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 0.4 bench points last season.

Jacksonville State finished 10-20 overall with a 1-13 record on the road last season. The Gamecocks allowed opponents to score 60.2 points per game and shot 40.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.