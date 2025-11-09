New Orleans Privateers travel to take on the LSU Tigers

New Orleans Privateers (2-0) at LSU Tigers (1-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts New…

New Orleans Privateers (2-0) at LSU Tigers (1-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts New Orleans.

LSU finished 14-18 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.6 last season.

New Orleans finished 2-18 in Southland action and 3-15 on the road last season. The Privateers gave up 82.5 points per game while committing 15.1 fouls last season.

