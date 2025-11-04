New Orleans Privateers to play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane Wednesday

New Orleans Privateers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa squares off against New…

New Orleans Privateers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa squares off against New Orleans.

Tulsa finished 17-15 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Hurricane gave up 65.3 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

New Orleans went 3-15 on the road and 5-24 overall a season ago. The Privateers averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 0.4 bench points last season.

