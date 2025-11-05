New Orleans Privateers set to play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane Wednesday

New Orleans Privateers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts New Orleans. Tulsa…

New Orleans Privateers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts New Orleans.

Tulsa went 17-15 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Hurricane gave up 65.3 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

New Orleans finished 5-15 in Southland play and 3-15 on the road last season. The Privateers averaged 60.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.1 last season.

