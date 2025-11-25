New Orleans hosts Houston Christian following Brown’s 20-point performance

Houston Christian Huskies (2-3) at New Orleans Privateers (0-5) New Orleans; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces…

Houston Christian Huskies (2-3) at New Orleans Privateers (0-5)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces Houston Christian after Shanihya Brown scored 20 points in New Orleans’ 65-62 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Privateers are 0-2 on their home court. New Orleans has a 0-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Huskies are 0-3 in road games. Houston Christian is third in the Southland scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

New Orleans averages 60.0 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 70.4 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian’s 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than New Orleans has allowed to its opponents (47.5%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 53.7% and averaging 12.8 points for the Privateers. Aaliyah Ellis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Grace Booth is averaging 15.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and two steals for the Huskies. Kamryn McLaurin is averaging 13 points and 1.8 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

