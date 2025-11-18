New Orleans faces Pepperdine after Benson’s 33-point showing

New Orleans Privateers (3-1) at Pepperdine Waves (2-2) Malibu, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -3.5; over/under…

New Orleans Privateers (3-1) at Pepperdine Waves (2-2)

Malibu, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Pepperdine after Coleton Benson’s 33-point game in New Orleans’ 85-63 victory over the Tulane Green Wave.

Pepperdine went 7-9 at home a season ago while going 13-22 overall. The Waves averaged 6.1 steals, 2.7 blocks and 10.3 turnovers per game last season.

New Orleans finished 2-18 in Southland action and 3-15 on the road a season ago. The Privateers allowed opponents to score 82.5 points per game and shot 47.2% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

