New Mexico visits New Mexico State after Yenes’ 23-point showing

New Mexico Lobos (3-1) at New Mexico State Aggies (1-1)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State takes on New Mexico after Lucia Yenes scored 23 points in New Mexico State’s 78-61 win against the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys.

New Mexico State finished 18-16 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Aggies averaged 64.8 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point distance last season.

New Mexico finished 18-14 overall with a 6-5 record on the road last season. The Lobos shot 42.9% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

