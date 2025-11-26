New Mexico State takes down Georgia State 77-58 at the Cancun Challenge

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jemel Jones’ 12 points helped New Mexico State defeat Georgia State 77-58 on Wednesday at the…

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jemel Jones’ 12 points helped New Mexico State defeat Georgia State 77-58 on Wednesday at the Cancun Challenge.

Jones added six rebounds and three steals for the Aggies (6-0). Chris Terrell and Elijah Elliott each scored 11 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Aggies.

Micah Tucker led the Panthers (1-7) with 15 points and four steals. Georgia State also got 14 points and 11 rebounds from Joah Chappelle. Ayouba Berthe had 10 points.

New Mexico State took the lead with 5:07 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Jayland Randall scored all nine of his points for the Aggies in the first half to help put them up 37-28 at the break. New Mexico State extended its lead to 68-41 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

