New Mexico State squares off against Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (1-6) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (5-0)

Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State plays Georgia State in Cancun, Mexico.

The Aggies are 5-0 in non-conference play. New Mexico State is eighth in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Julius Mims leads the Aggies with 8.0 boards.

The Panthers are 1-6 in non-conference play. Georgia State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

New Mexico State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State’s 34.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than New Mexico State has given up to its opponents (37.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemel Jones is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Anthony Wrzeszcz is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Malachi Brown is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Micah Tucker is averaging 10.6 points and 1.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

