New Mexico State hosts Samford after Booth’s 27-point performance

Samford Bulldogs (3-3) at New Mexico State Aggies (3-0)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits New Mexico State after Jadin Booth scored 27 points in Samford’s 77-62 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

New Mexico State finished 9-6 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Aggies averaged 69.7 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free-throw line and 21.3 from deep.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in road games. Samford is eighth in the SoCon with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Dylan Faulkner averaging 2.3.

