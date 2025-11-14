New Mexico State hosts New Mexico after Jones’ 24-point game

New Mexico Lobos (3-0) at New Mexico State Aggies (2-0) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Mexico Lobos (3-0) at New Mexico State Aggies (2-0)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State faces New Mexico after Jemel Jones scored 24 points in New Mexico State’s 74-58 win over the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys.

New Mexico State finished 17-15 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 65.9 points per game and shoot 39.6% from the field last season.

New Mexico finished 18-4 in MWC games and 7-4 on the road a season ago. The Lobos averaged 14.9 assists per game on 28.9 made field goals last season.

