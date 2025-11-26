New Mexico State Aggies and the Charleston (SC) Cougars meet

Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-0) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (1-3) Westwego, Louisiana; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-0) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (1-3)

Westwego, Louisiana; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State faces Charleston (SC) in Westwego, Louisiana.

New Mexico State went 18-16 overall with an 8-7 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Aggies averaged 64.8 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 31.5% from deep last season.

The Cougars have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA with 17.2 assists. Taylor Barbot leads the Cougars with 8.2.

