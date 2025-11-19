New Mexico puts home win streak on the line against UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-2) at New Mexico Lobos (4-1) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico…

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-2) at New Mexico Lobos (4-1)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Lobos face UT Martin.

The Lobos are 3-0 on their home court. New Mexico is the best team in the MWC with 13.4 fast break points.

UT Martin went 5-8 on the road and 13-19 overall last season. The Skyhawks averaged 9.3 steals, 3.2 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

