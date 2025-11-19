Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » New Mexico puts home…

New Mexico puts home win streak on the line against UT Martin

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:44 AM

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-2) at New Mexico Lobos (4-1)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Lobos face UT Martin.

The Lobos are 3-0 on their home court. New Mexico is the best team in the MWC with 13.4 fast break points.

UT Martin went 5-8 on the road and 13-19 overall last season. The Skyhawks averaged 9.3 steals, 3.2 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up