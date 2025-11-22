New Mexico plays Texas Tech, aims for 5th straight home win

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (6-0) at New Mexico Lobos (5-1) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New…

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (6-0) at New Mexico Lobos (5-1)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Lobos play Texas Tech.

The Lobos have gone 4-0 in home games. New Mexico has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lady Raiders play their first true road game after going 6-0 to begin the season. Texas Tech averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 24.7 points per game.

New Mexico averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 37.0% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destinee Hooks is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Lobos. Nayli Padilla is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Jalynn Bristow is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Lady Raiders. Snudda Collins is averaging 16.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

