New Mexico plays Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (1-5) vs. New Mexico Lobos (5-2)

Naples, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State and New Mexico square off at Community School of Naples in Naples, Florida.

The Lobos are 5-2 in non-conference play. New Mexico ranks third in the MWC with 14.7 assists per game led by Alyssa Hargrove averaging 3.1.

The Cougars are 1-5 in non-conference play. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC with 8.3 assists per game led by Keona McGee averaging 1.7.

New Mexico scores 73.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 82.5 Chicago State allows. Chicago State’s 36.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (39.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Destinee Hooks is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Lobos. Nayli Padilla is averaging 9.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 40.4%.

Chloe Sisco averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 4.3 points while shooting 21.6% from beyond the arc. Aiyanna Culver is averaging 20.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

