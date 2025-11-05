New Mexico Lobos travel to take on the Colorado Buffaloes

New Mexico Lobos at Colorado Buffaloes Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts New Mexico. Colorado went…

New Mexico Lobos at Colorado Buffaloes

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts New Mexico.

Colorado went 15-3 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Buffaloes averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 10.4 on free throws and 19.2 from beyond the arc.

New Mexico went 11-8 in MWC play and 6-5 on the road last season. The Lobos averaged 70.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.