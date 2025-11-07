New Mexico Lobos host the UT Arlington Mavericks in non-conference play

UT Arlington Mavericks (1-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-0) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico…

UT Arlington Mavericks (1-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-0)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on UT Arlington in out-of-conference action.

New Mexico finished 27-8 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lobos averaged 80.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.6 last season.

UT Arlington finished 13-18 overall with a 3-11 record on the road last season. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 74.8 points per game and shot 43.2% from the field last season.

