New Mexico hosts UC Riverside following Worthy’s 21-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-0) at New Mexico Lobos (2-0)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits New Mexico after Marqui Worthy scored 21 points in UC Riverside’s 74-70 win against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

New Mexico finished 27-8 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lobos gave up 70.6 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

UC Riverside went 7-11 on the road and 21-13 overall last season. The Highlanders gave up 75.0 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

