New Mexico hosts UC Riverside following Worthy’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 4:46 AM

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-0) at New Mexico Lobos (2-0)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits New Mexico after Marqui Worthy scored 21 points in UC Riverside’s 74-70 win against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

New Mexico finished 27-8 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lobos gave up 70.6 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

UC Riverside went 7-11 on the road and 21-13 overall last season. The Highlanders gave up 75.0 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

