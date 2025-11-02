New Mexico hosts Northern Arizona to tip off season

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at New Mexico Lobos Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico starts the…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at New Mexico Lobos

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico starts the season at home against Northern Arizona.

New Mexico finished 18-14 overall last season while going 12-8 at home. The Lobos shot 42.9% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

Northern Arizona went 27-8 overall last season while going 12-6 on the road. The Lumberjacks allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shot 40.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.