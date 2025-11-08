New Mexico faces N.C. A&T after Hooks’ 22-point performance

North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) at New Mexico Lobos (1-1) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) at New Mexico Lobos (1-1)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on N.C. A&T after Destinee Hooks scored 22 points in New Mexico’s 84-59 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

New Mexico went 18-14 overall with a 12-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lobos averaged 14.8 assists per game on 26.2 made field goals last season.

N.C. A&T finished 7-8 on the road and 19-12 overall last season. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 55.5 points per game and shot 37.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

