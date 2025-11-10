Live Radio
New Haven takes on UMass-Lowell on 3-game slide

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 4:55 AM

New Haven Chargers (0-3) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-1)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -10.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven is looking to end its three-game losing streak with a victory over UMass-Lowell.

UMass-Lowell finished 14-4 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The River Hawks averaged 5.9 steals, 4.3 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

New Haven did not compete in Division I last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

