New Haven takes on Boston University for cross-conference matchup

Boston University Terriers (1-2) at New Haven Chargers (1-2) West Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Haven…

Boston University Terriers (1-2) at New Haven Chargers (1-2)

West Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven and Boston University face off in non-conference action.

New Haven did not play Division I basketball during the 2024-25 season.

Boston University went 5-11 on the road and 13-19 overall a season ago. The Terriers averaged 6.8 steals, 3.6 blocks and 15.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.