New Haven hosts Iona following Middleton’s 21-point outing

Iona Gaels (1-0) at New Haven Chargers (0-1)

West Haven, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays New Haven after Isabellah Middleton scored 21 points in Iona’s 65-50 victory over the Mercy Mavericks.

New Haven did not play Division I basketball during the 2024-25 season.

Iona finished 9-13 in MAAC action and 3-11 on the road last season. The Gaels averaged 12.1 assists per game on 20.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

