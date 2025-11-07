New Haven hosts Columbia in out-of-conference game

Columbia Lions at New Haven Chargers West Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -6.5; over/under is…

Columbia Lions at New Haven Chargers

West Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on New Haven for a non-conference matchup.

New Haven did not compete in Division I in the 2024-25 season.

Columbia went 12-15 overall a season ago while going 3-9 on the road. The Lions averaged 17.4 assists per game on 28.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.