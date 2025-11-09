New Haven faces UMass-Lowell, aims to stop 3-game skid

New Haven Chargers (0-3) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-1) Lowell, Massachusetts; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Haven heads…

New Haven Chargers (0-3) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-1)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven heads into the matchup with UMass-Lowell as losers of three in a row.

UMass-Lowell went 17-15 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The River Hawks allowed opponents to score 74.1 points per game and shoot 44.0% from the field last season.

New Haven did not play in Division I last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

