New Haven faces UMass-Lowell, aims to stop 3-game skid

New Haven Chargers (0-3) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-1)
Lowell, Massachusetts; Monday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: New Haven heads into the matchup with UMass-Lowell as losers of three in a row.
UMass-Lowell went 17-15 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The River Hawks allowed opponents to score 74.1 points per game and shoot 44.0% from the field last season.
New Haven did not play in Division I last season.
