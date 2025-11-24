New Haven faces Fairfield following Hogan’s 27-point game

New Haven Chargers (2-3) at Fairfield Stags (3-1) Fairfield, Connecticut; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Haven visits Fairfield…

New Haven Chargers (2-3) at Fairfield Stags (3-1)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven visits Fairfield after Lindsay Hogan scored 27 points in New Haven’s 87-28 win against the Bard Raptors.

Fairfield finished 28-5 overall last season while going 13-1 at home. The Stags averaged 8.8 steals, 3.0 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Chargers have gone 0-1 away from home. New Haven is sixth in college basketball with 16.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Addisen Sulikowski averaging 3.2.

