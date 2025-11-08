New Haven Chargers welcome the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday

Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) at New Haven Chargers (0-2) West Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) at New Haven Chargers (0-2)

West Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -16.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven faces Penn State.

New Haven did not play Division I basketball during the 2024-25 season.

Penn State went 2-8 on the road and 16-15 overall last season. The Nittany Lions gave up 73.2 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

