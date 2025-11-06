New Hampshire wins 113-31 over Curry

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — KiJan Robinson’s 20 points and five assists helped New Hampshire defeat Curry 113-31 on Thursday. Jack…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — KiJan Robinson’s 20 points and five assists helped New Hampshire defeat Curry 113-31 on Thursday.

Jack Graham added 14 points for the Wildcats (1-1). Belal El Shakery finished with 12 points.

Tommy Mallinson and JD Heneke scored eight points apiece for Curry.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

