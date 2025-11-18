Live Radio
New Hampshire visits Providence following Edwards’ 24-point performance

The Associated Press

November 18, 2025, 4:43 AM

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-3) at Providence Friars (2-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -26.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays New Hampshire after Jason Edwards scored 24 points in Providence’s 97-88 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Providence went 10-6 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Friars averaged 71.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.5 last season.

The Wildcats are 0-3 in road games. New Hampshire scores 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

