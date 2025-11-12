New Hampshire visits Green Bay following DeChent’s 31-point showing

New Hampshire Wildcats (1-2) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-0) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire…

New Hampshire Wildcats (1-2) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-0)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on Green Bay after Eva DeChent scored 31 points in New Hampshire’s 89-79 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

Green Bay finished 14-2 at home last season while going 29-6 overall. The Phoenix shot 43.7% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

New Hampshire finished 10-20 overall a season ago while going 5-13 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 9.1 assists per game on 19.1 made field goals last season.

