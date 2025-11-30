New Hampshire visits Fairfield, looks to end road skid

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-5) at Fairfield Stags (4-3) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -10.5; over/under…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-5) at Fairfield Stags (4-3)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -10.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire will attempt to stop its four-game road skid when the Wildcats visit Fairfield.

The Stags are 2-1 on their home court. Fairfield gives up 79.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-4 in road games. New Hampshire allows 70.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

Fairfield averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.9 per game New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Fairfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Sparks is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Stags. Deuce Turner is averaging 13.0 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 43.5%.

Jack Graham is averaging 12.9 points for the Wildcats. Belal El Shakery is averaging 12.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

