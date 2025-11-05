New Hampshire plays Boston College for non-conference matchup

New Hampshire Wildcats (1-0) at Boston College Eagles (0-1)
Boston; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on New Hampshire in non-conference action.
Boston College finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 16-18 overall. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 70.9 points per game and shoot 44.3% from the field last season.
New Hampshire finished 10-20 overall with a 5-13 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 58.5 points per game and shot 42.7% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
