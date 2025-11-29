New Hampshire faces Fairfield, aims to halt 3-game slide

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-5) at Fairfield Stags (4-3) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire is looking…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-5) at Fairfield Stags (4-3)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire is looking to break its three-game slide with a victory over Fairfield.

The Stags are 2-1 on their home court. Fairfield allows 79.0 points and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-4 in road games. New Hampshire is third in the America East with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Belal El Shakery averaging 6.4.

Fairfield is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 43.5% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire averages 68.6 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 79.0 Fairfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Sparks is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 15.3 points. Deuce Turner is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.0 points.

Jack Graham is shooting 48.5% and averaging 12.9 points for the Wildcats. El Shakery is averaging 12.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.